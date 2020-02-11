Janhvi Kapoor Gets Praised For Following Sridevi’s Footsteps!

A couple of days ago, a video of Janhvi Kapoor visiting Tirupati had gone viral. The leggy lass had visited Tirupati to seek blessings of Lord Venkateshwara and had climbed 3,500 steps barefoot. When netizens came across her video, they couldn't stop themselves from lauding her simplicity. Many also praised the Dhadak actress for following her mom, late actress Sridevi's footsteps. Here's how they reacted..

@_mimi_chakma: "She following her mom footsteps 🙏❤ she doing continue her mom legacy.... just love her and proud of her ❤❤❤ j."

@ambilwademargesh9950: "Every step gives 10 times more energy to the next step.❤."

@shreepras1: "She's very religious like her mom, she is following her foot steps. She's soo real why people coments bad, hate her without knowing truth. Please appreciate her efforts this not easy to climb 3500 steps."

@rakesh_sirigiri786: "she is so pure girl by heart.. she will be next superstar of Bollywood."

@gurjar_gou: "Beautiful girl she is. 💞 So much like sridevi."

Janhvi was last seen Netflix's horror web series, The Ghost Stories. She will be seen next in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which is a biopic on IAF Pilot Gunjan Saxena, the first female and Indian woman airforce pilot in combat along with Srividya Rajan. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma and is slated to hit the theatres on March 13, 2020.

Apart from Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Janhvi has two other big-banner projects in her kitty - Dostana 2 and Takht.