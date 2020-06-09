Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl Skips Theatrical Release; Will Premiere On Netflix!

After making her Bollywood debut with Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor's next film is Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, in which she is essaying the role of air force pilot Gunjan Saxena. For those who don't know, Saxena along with Flight Lieutenant Srividya Rajan, made history when she became the first Indian women in combat during the Kargil war.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was originally scheduled for a theatrical release. However, owing to cinema halls being shut because of the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, the makers have decided for a digital release instead. The Janhvi Kapoor starrer is set to premiere on Netflix. The makers are yet to announce the release date.

Confirming the digital release of Gunjan Saxena on her Instagram page, Janhvi Kapoor posted a short video showcasing the journey of real life Gunjan Saxena while narrating an introduction to her character in the film, and wrote, "An inspiring true story of dreams!Gunjan Saxena - #TheKargilGirl, coming soon on Netflix. #GunjanSaxenaOnNetflix @DharmaMovies @ZeeStudios_ @karanjohar #Janhvi @TripathiiPankaj @Imangadbedi @ItsViineetKumar #ManavVij @sharansharma @NetflixIndia @ZeeMusicCompany."

Have a look at the video.

Producer Karan Johar was quoted as saying in an official statement, "Gunjan Saxena is a defining film based on a true story about a woman who showed unparalleled courage, and inspiration to many in the coming years. We are excited to partner with Netflix and share this fearless story about following your heart and your dreams with millions around the world."

Directed by Sharan Sharma, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles.

