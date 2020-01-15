    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Janhvi Kapoor Has Solid Advice For Sister Khushi Before She Makes Her Bollywood Debut

      By
      |

      As an elder sister who made her Bollywood debut first, Janhvi Kapoor has some solid advice for her little sister Khushi whenever she decides to enter the industry. It seems like Khushi is taking a career in films seriously as she is currently prepping for it by studying at the New York Film Academy.

      When Rajeev Masand asked Janhvi what advice she would like to give Khushi before her Bollywood debut, she seemed to have given a lot of thought to it.

      Janhvi Has Solid Advice For Khushi Before She Debuts

      Janhvi said, "I think one of the biggest learnings that I have had in the limited time I have spent in the industry is that at every given point of time, there are enough people that will tell you enough to make you feel that you are amazing and there are enough that will say enough to make you feel completely worthless. You need to somewhere not be delusional."

      Being self-aware and true to oneself is most important for Janhvi. She said, "I don't know about other things but I think that this is something that I have figured out. I know where I stand. I know my shortcomings, my potential and I know where I am in the scheme of things. I know where I can go and want to go, and all of those things. Yeah, that's one thing I would want to tell her."

      On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in the Netflix horror anthology movie, Ghost Stories, for which she received tremendous praise. Next up, Janhvi will be seen in the biopic on Gunjan Saxena, the first female Indian Air Force pilot to fly into combat. She also has Roohi Afzana and Dostana 2 lined up for release in 2020.

      ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor Welcomes Sister Khushi Back Home With A Warm Hug

      ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor Says She Flew A Helicopter For Gunjan Saxena: 'It Was A Very Emotional Journey'

      Read more about: janhvi kapoor khushi kapoor
      Story first published: Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 20:23 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 15, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue