Janhvi Kapoor On The Pressure Of Being A Star Kid: 'It Won't Go Away Until I Prove Myself Worthy'

Late actress Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor debuted in Bollywood with Karan Johar's Dhadak in 2018. The film was the official remake of the Marathi blockbuster, Nagraj Manjule's Sairat. Within a span of about two years, the star kid has built her own fandom and has some interesting projects up next for release.

However at the same time, Janhvi continues to tackle questions related to nepotism every now and then. Recently, in an interview with Grazia magazine, the young lady spoke about the pressure of being a star kid and how female protagonists need to be normalised.

Speaking about nepotism, Janhvi told the magazine, "I can't let it bog me down because I know there are people out there who would kill for this opportunity. I understand their feeling of being cheated a little bit. And it won't go away until I prove myself worthy."

The actress also opened up about playing a lead protagonist and said, "My mom was never considered a conventional heroine. We wouldn't call War a male-centric movie just because it has two male actors. We need to normalise female protagonists, so that it isn't a big deal anymore."

She also spoke about her upcoming film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in the same interview and said, "I feel like Gunjan Saxena is my first film. Also, the level of investment in this one is abnormally high, because I got on board at such a nascent stage," and further added, "The way I look at it is that each character is beyond what they've been written out to be. For me, each character is a real person with real experiences, and in that sense, every film is a biopic."

Working with directors such as Imtiaz Ali and Sanjay Leela Bhansali is on Janhvi's bucket list. The actress further continued, "I want everyone's love. If someone on the street is asked who their favourite actor is, I want them to think of me. I don't know how to quantify this, but I want it in my bucket."

Speaking about films, Janhvi's upcoming releases include Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi Afzana, Dostana 2 and Takht.

