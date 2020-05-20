Janhvi Kapoor Reacts After House Help Tests Positive For Novel Coronavirus
On Tuesday, Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor shared the news that their house help at their Green Acres residence, Lokhandwala Complex, Mumbai, tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus. Later, his actress-daughter Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram page to share how her family is dealing with the situation.
Janhvi Kapoor Shares A Message
The Dhadak actress posted on her Instagram handle, "Staying at home is still the best solution we have. Stay safe everyone."
Janhvi's Industry Colleagues React To Her Post
Her Dostana 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan commented, "Kudos for Acting Promptly !! Spreading Awareness is the New Normal." Fashion designer Manish Malhotra wrote, "Stay safe."
Earlier, Janhvi Shared A Detailed Message From Her Father On Her Social Media Page
It read, "I would like to inform you that our house staff, Charan Sahu, aged 23 years, has tested positive for Covid-19. He was unwell on Saturday evening, was sent for tests and kept in isolation. After receiving the test report, our Housing Society authorities were informed and then accordingly the BMC, who immediately started the process of getting him into a quarantine centre."
"My children, our other staff at home and I, are all fine and none of us are showing any symptoms. In fact, we haven't left our home since the lockdown started. All of us will be in self-quarantine for the next 14 days. We shall be diligently following the instructions and advice given to us by the BMC as well as their medical team. We are thankful to the Government of Maharashtra and the BMC for their swift response. I am sharing this information because it is important not to feed rumours and panic. We will take all precautions as required. We are sure that Charan will recover and be back at home with us soon," further read the statement.
