Janhvi Kapoor Reacts To Backlash Against Gunjan Saxena Biopic; Says 'I Am Confident Of The Film'
Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl has been receiving a lot of flak on social media because of the nepotism debate raging in the film industry post Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise.
Recently, while speaking with Hindustan Tmes, Janhvi defended her film against the backlash and said that she is confident about the film.
Janhvi Kapoor On People Calling Out Her Privilege
The actress told the tabloid, "I haven't made my peace with it. But the sentiment has been fuelled and amplified in the last month. I hope it's not something that I have to deal with with every release."
Janhvi Kapoor On Being At The Receiving End Of Online Trolls
"I've kind of fast-tracked into this system already. I've skipped many steps that many people have had to fight for. I've gotten chances that many people wouldn't have gotten easily. I'm here already through a much easier route than most people have had. So from now if the journey is a little bit of an uphill climb and it's a little bit harder for people to accept me then I'll accept it. If I've skipped a certain portion of the journey that people are subjected to then this is my journey from here on, and I'll embrace it," Janhvi was quoted as saying by the tabloid.
Janhvi Kapoor Says It's Time To Exercise A Little Bit Of Sensitivity
The actress said that now is the the time to exercise "a little bit of sensitivity" - both for the sake of the film and for the sake of what people are feeling right now. She further added that to "take away from what (people are) feeling" would be slightly demeaning.
The Actress Is Proud Of Her Work
"I know I'm confident of what I've done, and I'm confident of the film and the story... I don't think there's any reason for us to be apologetic for what we've done," Janhvi concluded.
Earlier, Janhvi's co-star Angad Bedi had called the backlash against Gunjan Sexena biopic 'unfair' while speaking with a tabloid.
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, helmed by Sharan Sharma, stars Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi and Vineet Kumar Singh in pivotal roles. The film is slated to premiere on Netflix on August 12.
