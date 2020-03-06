Janhvi Kapoor Recalls How Mom Sridevi Made Her Feel Special On Birthdays

Janhvi Kapoor who turned 23rd today reminisces how her late mother Sridevi would make her feel special on birthday. The actress spoke to Mumbai Mirror during an interview and revealed she will be having a working birthday. Talking to the tabloid she revealed her mother would decorate her room and pamper her with love.

"They would decorate my room with balloons and make everything feel special, be it the conversations on the couch or the cake-cutting. Mom would make me feel pampered. Dad does it every day even now."

Talking about receiving gifts on her birthday, Janhvi said, she prefers spending time with her loved ones more than materialistic gifts. "A few years ago, some friends took me to Alibaug. There was lots of cake, while one friend recited a poem for me. It was the first time I was out of town for an entire day,"

View this post on Instagram Wish u were here A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Mar 4, 2020 at 2:02am PST

Janhvi was highly praised for her performance in the Netflix Horror Anthology, Ghost Stories. She is currently gearing up for the release of her first biopic based on female air force pilot, Gunjan Saxena and will also be seen in Rajkummar Rao's horror-comedy flick, Roohi Afzana. The actress will soon start shooting for Karan Johar's directorial, ambitious historical drama Takht.

