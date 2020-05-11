Janhvi Kapoor Remembers Mother Sridevi, Says She Did Not Want To Share Mom's Hugs With Khushi

Janhvi Kapoor, on the occasion of Mother's Day, remembered Sridevi and shared an adorable throwback photo of her mom, with her sister, Khushi Kapoor. Sridevi doted on her daughters, and in the picture, it seems like Sridevi was smothering Kushi with love while Janhvi was jealous.

Janhvi often shares throwback photos from her childhood with her mother, but this time she also shared an anecdote about her sister. Taking to the Instagram story, the actress revealed that as a kid, she didn't want to share her mother's hugs with Khushi. She captioned the photo as, "TBH to when I didn't even want to share mumma's huggies with Khush."

Janhvi, in the background, can be seen photo-bombing her mother's picture with Khushi. Take a look:

Earlier, she posted a baby picture of herself with Sridevi, and captioned it with a heart emoji. The two sisters, who are spending the lockdown together, at home in Mumbai, must miss their mother dearly. Sridevi passed away back in 2018 due to accidental drowning.

On the work front, Janhvi will next be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, followed by Rajkummar Rao's Roohi Afzana and in Karan Johar's ambitious historical drama, Takht.

Roohi Afzana and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl were slated to release in 2020, but due to the nationwide lockdown, it could be pushed to 2021. On the other hand, Karan Johar is yet to begin the filming process of the multi-starrer Takht, which was scheduled to go on floors this year.

