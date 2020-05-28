Janhvi Kapoor Reveals What Mom Sridevi Used To Say About Dancing: It's Not All About The Steps

Janhvi Kapoor Is In Awe Of Mom Sridevi's Perfect Latkas And Jhatkas

Admitting that she would be apprehensive about recreating her late mom's iconic songs, Janhvi told Filmfare, "I don't know, all her songs from Chandni and 'Kaate Nahi Kat Te' from Mr India. It wasn't a dance number, but she was so expressive with her body, there was no dance movement as such, but she still caught the beat and the rhythm and those latkas and jhatkas were all so perfect."

Janhvi Shares A Trivia About Hawa Hawai Song

The Dhadak actress revealed, " 'Hawa Hawai' was such a fun song. Apparently, the part where she's having a ball of a time with the fruits and topi was absolutely done improv."

Janhvi On What Her Late Mom Used To Say About Dancing

"Mom always thought that in dance it's not all about the steps, they are the last thing that you need to be thinking about. The most important thing, that she said one must do while dancing is to enjoy it thoroughly and have fun," said Sridevi's elder daughter.

Janhvi Narrates An Anecdote About Sridevi

Janhvi walked down the memory lane and recalled, "I fondly remember one particular award function as a kid where I saw mom rehearse after a really long time. I still remember that she was just marking the steps in the hall at home instead of rehearsing. When I saw her on stage, I was surprised to see her performing so beautifully. This was nothing that I saw at home. She had blown everyone away with that performance."