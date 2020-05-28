    For Quick Alerts
      Janhvi Kapoor Reveals What Mom Sridevi Used To Say About Dancing: It's Not All About The Steps

      By
      |

      Apart from her impressive acting skills, late actress Sridevi was always known for her graceful dance moves. The Mom star has many popular dance numbers to her credit. Recently, in an interview, her actress-daughter Janhvi Kapoor revealed which of Sridevi's songs she would like to recreate on screen.

      Janhvi Kapoor Is In Awe Of Mom Sridevi's Perfect Latkas And Jhatkas

      Janhvi Kapoor Is In Awe Of Mom Sridevi's Perfect Latkas And Jhatkas

      Admitting that she would be apprehensive about recreating her late mom's iconic songs, Janhvi told Filmfare, "I don't know, all her songs from Chandni and 'Kaate Nahi Kat Te' from Mr India. It wasn't a dance number, but she was so expressive with her body, there was no dance movement as such, but she still caught the beat and the rhythm and those latkas and jhatkas were all so perfect."

      Janhvi Shares A Trivia About Hawa Hawai Song

      Janhvi Shares A Trivia About Hawa Hawai Song

      The Dhadak actress revealed, " 'Hawa Hawai' was such a fun song. Apparently, the part where she's having a ball of a time with the fruits and topi was absolutely done improv."

      Janhvi On What Her Late Mom Used To Say About Dancing

      Janhvi On What Her Late Mom Used To Say About Dancing

      "Mom always thought that in dance it's not all about the steps, they are the last thing that you need to be thinking about. The most important thing, that she said one must do while dancing is to enjoy it thoroughly and have fun," said Sridevi's elder daughter.

      Janhvi Narrates An Anecdote About Sridevi

      Janhvi Narrates An Anecdote About Sridevi

      Janhvi walked down the memory lane and recalled, "I fondly remember one particular award function as a kid where I saw mom rehearse after a really long time. I still remember that she was just marking the steps in the hall at home instead of rehearsing. When I saw her on stage, I was surprised to see her performing so beautifully. This was nothing that I saw at home. She had blown everyone away with that performance."

      Janhvi Kapoor is currently spending her lockdown time with sister Khushi Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor in Mumbai. Recently, several members of their house staff tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus. However, Janhvi and her family members are hale and hearty.

      Read more about: janhvi kapoor sridevi bollywood
      Story first published: Thursday, May 28, 2020, 13:05 [IST]
