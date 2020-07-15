Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl To Release On Independence Day On Netflix: Report

The Makers Of Gunjan Saxena Feel August 15 Is The Best Date For The Film's Release

A report in Bollywood Hungama stated, "It's as patriotic a story as it gets and everyone associated with the film feels that August 15 is the best date for the film release. The idea is to pay tribute to the Indian Air Force Pilot, Gunjan Saxena, the first female to go on combat."

The Film's First Trailer Might Drop On Kargil Diwas

The report further stated that the makers wanted to release the film on Kargil Diwas. However, the film's post-production work took longer than expected. Now, the film's first trailer may release on July 26 as a tribute to Kargil martyrs.

"A theatrical trailer of the film is being prepared right now and will be unveiled within the next 10 days," the report quoted a source as saying.

Janhvi Kapoor On Starring In Gunjan Saxena's Biopic

"I feel like Gunjan Saxena is my first film. Also, the level of investment in this one is abnormally high, because I got on board at such a nascent stage," the actress was quoted as saying. Janhvi revealed that she learned so much while shooting for the film, which gave her an idea about how she wants to be as a person, and her place in the industry. She also said that the film gave her a lot of confidence even though it's not released yet.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl Is Sharan Sharma's Directorial Debut

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is based on the life of Gunjan Saxena, the first female Indian Air Force Pilot in a combat zone. She played an important role in rescuing injured soldiers during the 1999 Kargil War, and was awarded the Gallantry Shaurya Vir Award.

Directed by Sharan Sharma, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Vineet Kumar, Angad Bedi and Manav Vij in pivotal roles.