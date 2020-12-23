Janhvi Kapoor's Sister Khushi Makes Her Instagram Account Public; Her Droolworthy Photos Are Not To Be Missed!

Late actress Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor recently made her Instagram account public. Khushi's elder sister Janhvi made her debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's Dhadak and was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl which released earlier this year.

Speaking about Khushi, the star kid has already garnered 106k followers on her Instagram page which is filled with selfies, pictures from photoshoots and many adorable family moments.

Recently, Khushi featured in a video in which she opened up about how she has been at the receiving end of criticism from a very young age, which led to her developing 'self-esteem issues and insecurities'. The star kid revealed that people made fun of her for not looking like her late mother Sridevi or sister Janhvi Kapoor which affected her a lot. However, Khushi added that she has now learnt to love herself.

Meanwhile, we bring you some gorgeous pictures from Khushi's Instagram page which gives a sneak-peek into her life.

Selfie Love Khushi Kapoor's selfie game is on point, and these pictures are the proof. No wonder, the netizens can't stop going 'wow' over her pictures. Retro Vibes Khushi Kapoor is dressed to kill in a red outfit. What do you folks think about her look? Hello Beautiful Khushi Kapoor's looks in these pictures are a sight for sore eyes. Sibling Diaries Khushi has also shared some adorable pictures with her sister Janhvi Kapoor on her Instagram page. Girls Wanna Have Fun Here's are some pictures of Khushi chilling with her friends.

Just like her elder sister Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor also wants to be an actress. Janhvi had earlier revealed that her younger sister will take a course at the New York Film Academy before signing her first film. On the other hand, Khushi had said that she will be making her Bollywood debut with a Karan Johar film.

