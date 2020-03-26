Janhvi Kapoor Says She Lacked Confidence In Her Dhadak Performance But Tried To Bring Honesty To It

Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi, made a great debut in Bollywood in the 2018 film Dhadak. Her performance was well received by audiences, and she is now one of the most loved young stars in the country.

However, Janhvi says she is dissatisfied with her performance in her first film. Looking back at it, she feels she was stiff in places and that her skill set was not polished.

Speaking to BBC Asian Network about her debut performance, Janhvi said, "I think I lacked confidence and my language was an issue. I think I was a little stiff in places. I think that one thing I had working for me is that I tried to bring a lot of honesty and sensitivity to it. I think the emotionality of it was in the right place."

She added, "Maybe it was all heart but it lacked a lot of technical understanding and a lot of finesse. I lacked technical understanding and maybe my skill set wasn't as polished. It's weird saying this about myself but I think I felt honest onscreen."

With her second movie, a segment in the anthology horror film Ghost Stories, Janhvi impressed critics and audiences alike. The young actress already has a number of movies lined up for release, including Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi Afzana, Dostana 2 and Takht.

Gunjan Saxena is a biopic on Indian Air Force's first female pilot to fly into combat. Roohi Afzana is a horror comedy flick co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Dostana 2 is a sequel to the 2008 commercial hit Dostana. Takht is a Mughal era period drama which will be directed by Karan Johar.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor On The Pressure Of Being A Star Kid: 'It Won't Go Away Until I Prove Myself Worthy'

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor Feels Happy To Be On The Sets; Find Out Why