      Janhvi Kapoor Shares Photos From Sridevi's Prayer Meet In Chennai, Says, 'Wish You Were Here'

      Bollywood lost a shining star when Sridevi passed away unexpectedly on February 24, 2018, by accidentally drowning in a bath tub in a hotel in a Dubai, soon after the wedding of Boney's nephew, Mohit Marwah. Two years have passed by, but there's still a void left in the hearts of Bollywood cinephiles.

      Recently, Janhvi and her father Boney Kapoor attended a prayer meet organized for the late actress in Chennai. Later, the Dhadak girl took to her Instagram page to share some pictures where she is seen enjoying a hearty laugh with several women. Dressed in a pink sari paired with a golden blouse, the actress looks pretty as she is clicked while sharing a light moment with everyone.

      In the second picture, Janhvi is seen posing for a picture with her friend.

      Later, Janhvi posted a cute childhood picture of Sridevi where the late actress looks like a boy in a shirt, shorts and a hat. She also shared a photo of Sridevi and Boney with a heart emoji.

      Earlier on February 24, Janhvi had posted a throwback memory remembering her mother on her second death anniversary. She had captioned the adorable click as, "Miss you everyday."

      Miss you everyday

      With respect to work, Janhvi's upcoming films include Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi Afzana, Dostana 2 and Takt.

      Story first published: Thursday, March 5, 2020, 10:06 [IST]
