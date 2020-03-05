Janhvi Kapoor Shares Photos From Sridevi's Prayer Meet In Chennai, Says, 'Wish You Were Here'

Bollywood lost a shining star when Sridevi passed away unexpectedly on February 24, 2018, by accidentally drowning in the bath tub of a hotel in a Dubai, soon after the wedding of Boney's nephew, Mohit Marwah. Two years have passed by, but there's still a void left in the hearts of Bollywood cinephiles.

Recently, Janhvi and her father Boney Kapoor attended a prayer meet organized for the late actress in Chennai. Later, the Dhadak girl took to her Instagram page to share some pictures where she is seen enjoying a hearty laugh with several women. Dressed in a pink and a half-golden sari paired with traditional jhumkas, the actress looks pretty as she is clicked while sharing a light moment with everyone.

In the second picture, Janhvi is seen posing for a picture with her friend.

Later, Janhvi posted a cute childhood picture of Sridevi on her Instagram story where the late actress looks like a boy in a shirt, shorts and a hat. She also shared a photo of Sridevi and Boney with a heart emoji.

Earlier on February 24, Janhvi had posted a throwback picture remembering her mother on her second death anniversary. She had captioned the adorable click as, "Miss you everyday."

With respect to work, Janhvi's upcoming films include Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi Afzana, Dostana 2 and Takt.

