      Janhvi Kapoor Spends More Money Than Khushi Kapoor, Khushi More Likely To Get Married First

      Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor have been dropping sibling goals on social media for quite some time now. The two sisters recently took the 'Who Is More Likely To' challenge online, and the answers to the questions asked were a revelation! Read on to find out what they revealed about each other.

      Khushi Kapoor Likely To Get Married Before Her Sister Janhvi

      Khushi and Janhvi pointed and showed 'who is more likely to' do a particular thing, and interestingly, they both had the responses. When asked who is more likely to get married first and have babies, they both indicated that it is Khushi, whereas when asked who spends more money, they agreed that it is Janhvi. Khushi, according to them has better style among the two and is also a lot meaner.

      Janhvi and Khushi are spending quality time with each other amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. Khushi, who is studying films in New York, flew down to her hometown due to the outbreak of the virus.

      As seen in the video, the two of them know each other well and are very close to each other. Some time back, when Janhvi was asked if she has any rivalry with her sister, she said that she gets angry only when Khushi steals her clothes without taking her permission.

      In another interview, when Janhvi was asked if she has any advice for Khushi if she wants to enter Bollywood, she said being self-aware and true to oneself is most important.

      With regard to work, Janhvi will next be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film is a biopic on Indian Air Force's first female pilot to fly into combat. It has been directed by Sharan Sharma.

      Story first published: Tuesday, April 14, 2020, 19:30 [IST]
