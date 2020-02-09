Janhvi Kapoor Wishes People Talked About Her Films More Than Her Gym Looks

Janhvi Kapoor may be just two films old in the industry but she is already a hit with audiences, having garnered a huge fan following. The actress is constantly tailed by the paparazzi and so her gym looks have become very popular among some. But Janhvi wishes people recognized her more for the films she does than her gym looks.

When Janhvi was asked if she was tired of the constant media scrutiny, she told Hindustan Times, "No, in fact, it's so funny because after Dhadak, there are people that come up to me and say, 'Oh, we loved your first film', and then there are those who're like, 'Oh My God, I follow your gym looks all the time'. So, it's like I am known for Dhadak and I'm known for my gym looks, too."

She added, "It's weird but I can't blame them. My films haven't released yet. I have just been working. And I hope once they do, people will talk about my films, and associate me with them, than my gym shorts."

After making a great debut with Dhadak in 2018, co-starring Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi was last seen in the anthology horror film, Ghost Stories, in the segment directed by Zoya Akhtar. Her performance in Ghost Stories too received much critical acclaim.

The young actress now has a number of movies lined up for release. She will next be seen in the biopic on Indian Air Force's first female combat pilot, Gunjan Saxena. The film hits screens on March 13, 2020. She will also be starring in a horror-comedy Roohi Afzana, in Dostana 2, and in Karan Johar's magnum opus multi-starrer film Takht, which is scheduled for release in 2021.

