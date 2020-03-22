Janta Curfew: Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, And Arjun Kapoor Reform Their Old Club Over A Video Call!

India paid respect to the heroes who fight the coronavirus pandemic (Covid_19) across the world, by observing Janta curfew across the country today (March 22, Sunday). The popular celebrities of Bollywood, including Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and so on observed the curfew by self-isolating and dedicating five minutes at 5 PM To honour the heroes.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, and Arjun Kapoor dedicated their self-isolating period to reform their old club. The trio bonded over a video call and renamed their old club 'isolated are us'. Katrina took to Instagram to share a fun screenshot of their video call, along with an interesting caption.

'Reunited .... our newly reformed " club " with a very appropriate name " #isolated r us " @varundvn @arjunkapoor #togetherforever 😷🐶. #stayhome #selfquarantine #jantacurfew' wrote Katrina on her Instagram post. As usual Arjun Kapoor replied to her post with a funny remark 'I love that u have full network. 🙏'. Varun Dhawan, on the other hand, reacted with a single word, 'FarmVille'.

As well all know, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor share a great bond in real life. initially, Arjun and Varun had formed a hate club for Katrina, while she was dating their mentor Salman Khan. interestingly, the actors then felt that the Sooryavanshi actress is taking away their Bhai's attention, and disliked her.

But the actress later developed a great friendship with the actors and eventually joined their club. If the reports are to be believed, Katrina Kaif is also a rakhi sister to Arjun Kapoor.

When it comes to their respective professions, Katrina, Arjun, and Varun are doing extremely well with some highly promising projects in their kitty. Katrina Kaif will be next seen in the upcoming Akshay Kumar-Rohit Shetty project Sooryavanshi. Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, are all set to release his much-awaited projects Coolie No. 1 and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

