Jassie Gill On Being Anxious About Travelling For Work Amidst Pandemic: I Would’ve Like To Stay Home

The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically changed our ways of living and interacting with others. Traveling has become an activity that is done only if it's necessary, given the contagious nature of the virus.

As the Hindi film industry resumed business after months of Covid lockdown, people were back on sets following all safety protocols. Sometimes, work has necessitated travel.

Actor Jassie Gill opened up about his anxieties of traveling amid the pandemic, but he held up his work commitments and decided to travel following the safety measures.

"Honestly, if the shoot wasn't very urgent, I would have ideally liked to stay at home. But I knew that the makers weren't able to ready the film since a few scenes were still left to be shot. So, it was important for us to do the shoot. Thankfully, we were all safe and shot with all the safety measures," Jassie told Hindustan Times in an interview.

He travelled to Canada and Chandigarh during the peak of the pandemic.

When asked if he was anxious about the travel, he said, "Absolutely! I got really anxious when I was travelling to Canada around May when the virus was spreading rapidly. Then, coming to Mumbai also made me really anxious because of the increasing cases in the city at that time. I remember I was quite anxious throughout [the travelling and shooting days]."

He admitted that his family would've liked it if he had stayed back and travelled when it was 'safer' but he explained to them that it was necessary for him to travel at the time, and convinced them.

Talking about the film he was working on at the time, he revealed that he will be playing a unique and different boy from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. He also has a few other upcoming projects. Jassie was last in Panga, a sports drama directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, also starring Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta and others. Jassie received appreciation for his performance in the film.

ALSO READ: Richa Chadha Honoured With Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award; 'This Reiterates My Faith In My Dreams'