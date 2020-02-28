Javed Akhtar Lashes Out At Shekhar Kapur: 'Mr India Wasn't Your Idea, It Wasn't Your Dream'

Ever since Ali Abbas Zafar announced a trilogy on Mr India, the controversy around it just refuses to die down as people associated with the original film continue to express their displeasure over the announcement.

On Thursday, director Shekhar Kapur had tweeted, "The argument on a remake of #MrIndia is not that no one took permission from me or even bothered to tell me.The question is. If you are remaking a feature film, based on a director's very successful work, does the Director have no creative rights over what he/she created?"

Reacting to Kapur's tweet, Javed Akhtar lashed out at him and posted, "Shekhar saheb the story the situations the scenes the characters the dialogue the lyrics even the title none of these were yours .I gave it all to you . Yes you execute it very well but how can your claim on the film be more than mine. It wasn't your idea . It wasn't your dream."

For those who ain't aware, Mr India, written by Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, starred Anil Kapoor as Mr India and Sridevi as a journalist. Veteran actor Amrish Puri played the role of the iconic villain Mogambo.

Earlier, Sonam Kapoor had blasted Zafar and written in her Instagram post, "A lot of people have been asking me about the MR. India remake. Honestly my father didn't even know the film was being remade, we found out about it through social media when @aliabbaszafar tweeted. It's quite disrespectful and underhanded if it is true, since no one bothered to consult my father or Shekhar uncle, two people who played a major role in making the film what it was and is. It's sad because that was a film made with heart and hard work and is very sentimental to my father, beyond commerce and announcements, it's a part of his legacy. I should hope they respect for someone's work and contribution is still as important to us as a big weekend at the box office."

Later, the Zoya Factor actress had stated, "My father did have a word with him (Boney Kapoor) actually. we are all still very confused about how it was announced."

On February 18, Ali Abbas Zafar had tweeted, "Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins!"

Sridevi Never Wanted A Mr India Sequel!

Sridevi & Anil Kapoor's Mr India! A Walk Down The Memory Lane