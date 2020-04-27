Javed Akhar On His Initial Reaction After Shabana Azmi's Accident: First Thought Was 'Is She Alive?'

Earlier this year, veteran actress Shabana Azmi met with a deadly accident, when her car collided with a truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The Makdee actress was hospitalised for 12 days, after which she was discharged.

Recently, while speaking to Film Companion, her husband and writer Javed Akhtar detailed the horrific accident, and opened up about the fear he felt when the harrowing incident took place. Shabana was also a part of the interview.

Javed Akhtar told Film Companion's Anupama Chopra, "Who could think we would have such a calamity. The accident that Shabana went through was really deadly. We were in the other car, she was sleeping in the car behind us and when this accident occurred and we went back, the first thought was 'Is she alive?' Because the whole car was crushed, had become a heap of junk. Somehow we took her out, She was unconscious with blood all over her face and it was only from the nose. There were no wounds but the whole body has taken such a whiplash that it will take a little time to be totally normal."

Shortly after the accident, Shabana and her driver Kamlesh Kamath were taken to the MGM hospital in Navi Mumbai. Later, the actress was shifted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on the same day. After recovering from the accident, she returned home on February 1.

Meanwhile, Shabana revealed that she doesn't remember anything of the accident, as she was sleeping and then fainted right after. When she regained consciousness, she was already in the hospital. She said she felt grateful for all the messages and prayers she received from her friends, family and fans, who were concerned about her health.

Currently, Javed and Shabana are spending some time together amid the Novel Coronavirus pandemic lockdown. Opening about how they are dealing with the lockdown, the veteran actress revealed that this is the most time they have spent together in their 37 years together.

She also said that her hubby has just realised that she has a beauty spot on her chin, all thanks to the lockown. To this, Javed quickly replied that it's because he had only been looking at her eyes for 37 years. His romantic words left Shabana blushing.

