    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Javed Akhtar Calls Himself As An ‘Equal Opportunity Atheist’ In Light Of Comments On Azaan Ban

      By
      |

      Javed Akhtar is a proclaimed atheist, who doesn't mince his words when it comes to criticizing religion. A while back, the lyricist-poet had commented on the use of loud speakers during Azaan, and received a ton of backlash for it. Stating his stance once again, Javed recently tweeted that he is 'an equal opportunity atheist who is against all kinds of faiths.'

      Javed Akhtar Calls Himself As An ‘Equal Opportunity Atheist

      Javed took to Twitter to respond to the criticism he received for his comments on Azaan ban. He wrote, "Recently when I commented that AZAN should be banned on loudspeakers Muslim bigots cursed me that I would go to the worst place in hell.On the other hand Hindu bigots call me a jehadi and an anti national.I am an equal opportunity atheist who is against all kinds of faiths."

      On May 11, he had written, "In India for almost 50 yrs Azaan on the loud speak was HARAAM. Then it became HaLAAL n so halaal that there is no end to it but there should be an end to it. Azaan is fine but loud speaker does cause discomfort for others I hope that at least this time they will do it themselves."

      When a netizen had asked him about the use of loudspeakers in temples, he had replied, "Whether it's a temple or a mosque, if you're using loudspeakers during a festival, it's fine. But it shouldn't be used every day in either temples or mosques. For more than a thousand years Azaan was given without the loudspeaker. Azaan is the integral part of your faith, not this gadget."

      Javed is the year 2020's winner of the Richard Dawkins Award, which is bestowed upon those who proclaim and uphold the values of secularism, rationalism and scientific truth.

      ALSO READ: Shabana Azmi 'Feels Sad For Pathetic Trolls' Who Doubt Javed Akhtar Receiving Richard Dawkins Award

      Read more about: javed akhtar
      Story first published: Saturday, June 13, 2020, 18:47 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 13, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X