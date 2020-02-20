Javed Akhtar Slams Shekhar Kapur For Condemning The Makers Of Mr India 2!

A few days ago, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur had expressed his disappointment over the making of Mr India 2, which was recently announced by Ali Abbas Zafar without seeking the former's permission.

Ali had tweeted, "Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_ for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins!"

Shekhar, on the other side, had tweeted, "No one has even asked me or mentioned to me about this film called Mr India 2. I can only guess that they using the title to get a big weekend. For they cannot use the characters/story without permission from the original creators of the film."

Now, Javed Akhtar, who wrote the script of Mr India along with Salim Khan has slammed Shekhar Kapur, while speaking to Asian Age exclusively.

He said, "Today Shekhar Kapur is offended because no one has consulted him about this new project. Why should they? They may or may not be morally bound to inform the people involved with the original film, but they are not legally bound to do so. And where was his sense of creative outrage when he had disregarded the bound script of Mr India that we had given to producer Boney Kapoor and Shekhar? Shekhar chose to do his own thing back then. Today, when other people are doing the same, he is upset."

We wonder how would Shekhar Kapur react to Javed Akhtar's statements!

