Javed Akhtar Submits Statement In Court Over Defamation Case Against Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Shared A Cryptic Tweet After The Complaint Was Filed

Last month after the news broke out, Kangana reacted to the case against her with a cryptic tweet. She had shared a tweet by Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut talking about the defamation case. She wrote in Hindi, "एक थी शेरनी ..... और एक भेड़ियों का झुंड ।" (There was a lioness....and a pack of wolves)

Kangana Claimed Akhtar Threatened Her

For the unversed, while talking about her alleged relationship with Hrithik Roshan, Kangana had told Pinkvilla, "Javed Akhtar called me to his house and said that Rakesh Roshan and family are big people. If you do not apologize to them, then you will not be able to go anywhere. They will put you in jail and you will have no choice but to harm yourself. You can even think of suicide. He said all these things to me. Why did they think that if I do not apologize to Hrithik Roshan, then I will commit suicide? He shouted at me. Angry too. I was having a cucumber sitting at his house."

Javed Akhtar Claimed In The Complaint He Tried To Counsel Kangana

Meanwhile, Javed Akhtar's complaint submitted on November 3, claimed that as a senior member of the film fraternity, he merely had counselled Kangana to settle what was a private dispute between her and another actor. He emphasised that he did not make any statements of the kind that have been alleged by Kangana in interviews.