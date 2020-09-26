Javed Akhtar Takes A Dig At News Channels For Ignoring Farmers' Protest Over Karan's Party

Javed Akhtar's Tweet

On Friday (September 26) more than 200 farmers' groups across the country had stepped out in protest against three controversial farm bills passed in the monsoon session of the Parliament. According to the farmers, many are worried that the new laws could harm the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system and leave them vulnerable to exploitation by businesses.

Karan Johar's Video From Party In 2019

Meanwhile, all celebs at Karan Johar's house party in 2019 are currently under scrutiny on social media because of the alleged use of drugs at the party. Siromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa had also filed a complaint with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) chief, Rakesh Asthana last week over claims of drug usage. The video posted by Karan back in 2019 showed Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, and Arjun Kapoor, besides filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Ayan Mukerji in attendance.

NCB Also Summoned Deepika Who Was Also At Karan's Party

The video recently resurfaced on news channels after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) started summoning Bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone and her ex-manager Karishma Prakash for questioning over the alleged drug links. Others who have been summoned by the NCB are Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor.