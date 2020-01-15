Jawaani Jaaneman Song Gallan Kardi: Saif Ali Khan's Swag & Cool Dance Moves Is Making Us Go 'Oh Ho'

Make way for one of the coolest party numbers of 2020! After impressing us with the quirky trailer of Jawaani Jaaneman starring Saif Ali Khan, Alaya F and Tabu, the makers have dropped the first song from the film. Titled 'Gallan Kardi', the song features the trio pulling off some of the moves on the dance floor.

For those who don't know, 'Gallan Kardi' is a recreated version of Jazzy B's popular Punjabi song, 'Jine Mera Dil Luteya' from his 2004 album titled Romeo. The new song has vocals by Jazzy B and Jyotica Tangri and lyrics by Preet Harpal and Mumzy Stranger. The groovy number has been composed by Prem and Hardeep.

Watch the song here.

Speaking about Jawaani Jaaneman at a recent event, Saif said, "This story is about a man accepting his age, his responsibilities and his journey in life. I think the father is one of the most important people in our lives. A lot of people mess up being a father and create children that need therapy, that need friendship and that need all kinds of things to fix their problems because they are not ready to be responsible fathers. In the film, my character is not ready. He thinks that (having) a family is not cool, and the solo life is the way to go."

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman marks the Bollywood debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F. The film is slated to release on January 31, 2020.

