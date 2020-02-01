Jawaani Jaaneman Director Nitin Kakkar Urges Audience To Watch The Film With A New Perspective!

Yesterday (January 31, 2020), Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman hit the theatres. The film also casts Tabu and marks the debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaya F. The film has received positive response from the movie-goers and now, director Nitin Kakkar has urged the audience to watch the film with a new perspective because it talks about equation between parents and children.

While interacting with a media agency, Nitin said, "Once I am done with the making of the film, I leave it to the audience. I am more interested to see how the audience gives life to the film, how they watch the story with their perspective. That is the job of a filmmaker. On the one hand, I want the audience to love the film in the theatre and also an archival value so that after five years, they revisit the film and love it again!"

Speaking of generation gap, Nitin said that there was always a generation gap between our generation of people who are 40-plus and the way we are with our children, who are now teenagers. He further added that as parents, we are friends with our children but we feared our parents.

"In the story of the film, we explore that generation gap, and how we are becoming receptive towards things that earlier used to be considered taboo. Earlier if a man did not get married within an age bracket, society would question him negatively. Now, things are more accepted if a man decides to stay single! Our film talks about the equation between parents and children, as well as a father-daughter relationship," added Nitin.

