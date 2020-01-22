Jawaani Jaaneman Song Ole Ole 2.0: Saif Ali Khan Gives His 90s Hit Song A Funky Twist

Saif Ali Khan's hit 'Ole Ole' song from Yeh Dillagi (1994) is still remembered for its peppy music and the actor's cool dance moves. 26 years later, the star has revisited his iconic track for his upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman.

The song begins with Saif in bed with a blonde woman and then, we get a glimpse of his 'playboy' life as he hits on strangers in club and even hits the dance floor. Titled 'Ole Ole 2.0', the track has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, with its lyrics penned by Shabbir Ahmed and vocals by Amit Mishra.

Watch the video.

Mudassar Khan who choreographed the song told Mid-day, "When I was told that I have to recreate Ole ole, my first reaction was of panic and fear. When I went to meet Saif sir, he told me that the song had to be a blend of both, his on-screen character and his persona in the original song. Ole ole was a legendary track and we couldn't be short of that energy."

Talking about retaining the hook step in the revamped version, he added, "We wanted the hook step, but I was told to not replicate it [in entirety]. So, I put a dab step to the original signature move. After he saw the final cut, Saif sir messaged me to say that he liked the song."

Tanishq Bagchi said in an official statement, "It's a fresh new version, but have kept the feel and vibe as the original. Shabbir Ahmed (lyricist) and I have worked on quite a few songs. This one also written by him keeps the fun element of the song alive as the original."

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman also stars Tabu and marks the Bollywood debut of Alaya F. The film is slated to release on January 31, 2020.

