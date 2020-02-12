Saif Ali Khan's Jawaani Jaaneman To Release In Saudi Arabia

After earning Rs 40 crore, Saif Ali Khan's latest release, Jawaani Jaaneman, is all set to release in Saudi Arabia on February 13. Produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Saif and Jay Shewakramani, the film marked the debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaya F and also cast Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in the lead roles.

In her official statement, Deepshikha Deshmukh said, "I am super elated that 'Jawaani Jaaneman' will be Saif's first film to release in Saudi Arabia. Right now there are only 55 screens, but they have a massive plan of taking the number of screens upto 1000 in the next one year. I think it is going to be a fantastic market in the coming months for Indian Cinema."

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman chronicles the story of a 40-year-old man whose life turns upside down when he discovers he has a 20-something daughter.

Jawaani Jaaneman Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan's Swag Makes Your Heart Go 'Ole Ole'

Speaking about the film's plot, Saif had earlier said, "This story is about a man accepting his age, his responsibilities and his journey in life. I think the father is one of the most important people in our lives. A lot of people mess up being a father and create children that need therapy, that need friendship and that need all kinds of things to fix their problems because they are not ready to be responsible fathers."

Jawaani Jaaneman hit the theatres on January 31, 2020.