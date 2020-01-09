Jawaani Jaaneman Trailer Out: Saif Ali Khan Is Back With His Quirkiest Avatar!

We all loved Saif Ali Khan's characters in films like Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail, Hum Tum and Dil Chahta Hai. Now, the trailer of Saif's upcoming quirky drama, Jawaani Jaaneman is out and we're so loving Saif's character in the same. The film also casts Tabu in the key role and marks the debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaya Furniturewalla.

In the trailer, Alaya plays the daughter of Saif, who doesn't know that she is his daughter and how the duo bonds amid all the chaos will be worth watching!

Watch out the trailer below..

Netizens are quite impressed with the trailer and can't stop praising Saif Ali Khan!

Sumit kadel @SumitkadeI: "#JawaaniJaanemantrailer is FANTASTIC. #Saif is back in form with this one, doing which he does the best.. Tabu is phenomenal as always. Film should do well at the BO if marketed well.. #JawaaniJaaneman"

SN @oZaalimaa: "Saif ali khan is a GEM...most of his movies r my go to movies nd THIS TRAILER IS SOOO FUN ND THT SWAG WOHI PURANA UFFFF HIS EXPRESSIONS."

jyoti singh @jyotihidushtani: "Hilarious movie casting saif and a new girl with good comic sense will make us laugh a lot. #JawaaniJaanemanTrailer is launched. Lets have a blast watching it on 31st Jan."

QueenSurbhi@iamBeingSurbhi: "Wow Fantastic Trailer ! Saif Ali Khan is Back with bang ! 2020 is going to be huge success for Saif For Sure ! Loved the trailer , can't wait for movie."

The film is directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Saif's production house Black Knight Films, Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films and Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment.

Jawaani Jaaneman is slated to hit the theatres on January 31, 2020.