    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Inside Pic From Jalsa: Jaya, Amitabh & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Bond Over Gujiya Like A Perfect Family

      By
      |

      Despite the Coronavirus outbreak in India, Bollywood celebs made sure to celebrate the festival of colours with much zest! We saw celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Karisma Kapoor celebrating the festival with their loved ones and the royal family of B-town was no different.

      We are talking about none other than the Bachchans. You all must have seen the selfie of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on her Instagram page. But did you see her picture with Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan? Have a dekko!

      A Beautiful Family Picture

      A Beautiful Family Picture

      Aishwarya Rai Bachchan strikes a pose with her in-laws, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan while celebrating Holika Dahan. Big B had shared this picture on his blog and captioned it saying, "In the serene divinity of the brightest moon, the Holika is burnt the night before the day of the festive Holi."

      Big B Munches On Gujiya

      Big B Munches On Gujiya

      What's a festival without 'gujiyas'? Seen here is Amitabh Bachchan munching on a 'gujiya' and celebrating the festival with his family.

      Why Was Abhishek Missing From The Family Celebration?

      Why Was Abhishek Missing From The Family Celebration?

      In the post, Amitabh Bachchan also revealed the reason behind Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan's absence from the celebration and wrote, "Abhishek is shooting for ‘Bob Biswas' in Kolkata. Shweta is on her way back. She was travelling."

      In Case If You Missed It..

      In Case If You Missed It..

      Here's the cute selfie of the mother-daughter duo, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan from the Holika Dahan.

      On a related note, Amitabh Bachchan has urged his fans to stay safe amidst the coronavirus outbreak in India.

      Amitabh Bachchan Is All Smiles As He Poses With His New Yellow Vintage Car

      Story first published: Friday, March 13, 2020, 11:29 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 13, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X