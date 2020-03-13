Inside Pic From Jalsa: Jaya, Amitabh & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Bond Over Gujiya Like A Perfect Family

A Beautiful Family Picture

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan strikes a pose with her in-laws, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan while celebrating Holika Dahan. Big B had shared this picture on his blog and captioned it saying, "In the serene divinity of the brightest moon, the Holika is burnt the night before the day of the festive Holi."

Big B Munches On Gujiya

What's a festival without 'gujiyas'? Seen here is Amitabh Bachchan munching on a 'gujiya' and celebrating the festival with his family.

Why Was Abhishek Missing From The Family Celebration?

In the post, Amitabh Bachchan also revealed the reason behind Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan's absence from the celebration and wrote, "Abhishek is shooting for ‘Bob Biswas' in Kolkata. Shweta is on her way back. She was travelling."

In Case If You Missed It..

Here's the cute selfie of the mother-daughter duo, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan from the Holika Dahan.

On a related note, Amitabh Bachchan has urged his fans to stay safe amidst the coronavirus outbreak in India.