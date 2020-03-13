Inside Pic From Jalsa: Jaya, Amitabh & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Bond Over Gujiya Like A Perfect Family
Despite the Coronavirus outbreak in India, Bollywood celebs made sure to celebrate the festival of colours with much zest! We saw celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Karisma Kapoor celebrating the festival with their loved ones and the royal family of B-town was no different.
We are talking about none other than the Bachchans. You all must have seen the selfie of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on her Instagram page. But did you see her picture with Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan? Have a dekko!
A Beautiful Family Picture
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan strikes a pose with her in-laws, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan while celebrating Holika Dahan. Big B had shared this picture on his blog and captioned it saying, "In the serene divinity of the brightest moon, the Holika is burnt the night before the day of the festive Holi."
Big B Munches On Gujiya
What's a festival without 'gujiyas'? Seen here is Amitabh Bachchan munching on a 'gujiya' and celebrating the festival with his family.
Why Was Abhishek Missing From The Family Celebration?
In the post, Amitabh Bachchan also revealed the reason behind Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan's absence from the celebration and wrote, "Abhishek is shooting for ‘Bob Biswas' in Kolkata. Shweta is on her way back. She was travelling."
In Case If You Missed It..
Here's the cute selfie of the mother-daughter duo, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan from the Holika Dahan.
On a related note, Amitabh Bachchan has urged his fans to stay safe amidst the coronavirus outbreak in India.
