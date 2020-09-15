Jaya Bachchan Blasts Kangana Ranaut For Calling Film Industry A Gutter, Slams Ravi Kishan's Comments

Jaya Bachchan Slams Kangana Ranaut For Calling Film Industry A Gutter

Without taking Kangana Ranaut's name, the senior actress said, "The entertainment industry in our country provides direct employment every day to five lakh people and indirect employment to five million people. At a time when the financial situation is in a depressing state and employment is at the worst level, in order to divert the attention of the people, we are being used to be flogged by social media and the government's non-support. But people who have made their name in this film industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree."

Kangana Ranaut's Controversial Comments About Bollywood

For the unversed, after a drug angle surfaced in Sushant's death case, Kangana Ranaut in one of her tweets, had called Bollywood a gutter, and requested PM Narendra Modi to clean it under the Swachh Bharat Mission. The Queen actress also alleged that 99% of the people in the film industry consume drugs. Kangana Ranaut's comments drew a sharp response from celebrities like Raveena Tandon, Hansal Mehta and others.

Jaya Bachchan Lashes Out At Ravi Kishan

Jaya Bachchan also slammed BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan's recent comments and said, "Just because there are some people, you can't tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame."

Ravi Kishan Had Claimed That A Conspiracy Is Being Hatched To Destroy The Country's Youth

Earlier, on Monday, Ravi Kishan had said, "A conspiracy is being hatched to destroy the country's youth and our neighbouring countries are adding to it. The smuggling of drugs from Pakistan and China is being carried out every year. It is being brought via Punjab and Nepal. Drug addiction is in the film industry too. Several people have been apprehended. The NCB has been doing very good work. I urge the central government to take strict action against the culprits soon. Give them a befitting punishment and bring an end to this conspiracy by neighbouring countries."