Jaya Bachchan Blasts Kangana Ranaut For Calling Film Industry A Gutter, Slams Ravi Kishan's Comments
Amid the controversy surrounding actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and the drug-related investigation in connection with the case, Samajwadi Party MP and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan condemned Kangana Ranaut and Ravi Kishan's comments about the film industry.
Jaya, who was given a Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha, raised concerns over conspiracy to defame the film industry and claimed that Bollywood is being vilified.
Jaya Bachchan Slams Kangana Ranaut For Calling Film Industry A Gutter
Without taking Kangana Ranaut's name, the senior actress said, "The entertainment industry in our country provides direct employment every day to five lakh people and indirect employment to five million people. At a time when the financial situation is in a depressing state and employment is at the worst level, in order to divert the attention of the people, we are being used to be flogged by social media and the government's non-support. But people who have made their name in this film industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree."
Kangana Ranaut's Controversial Comments About Bollywood
For the unversed, after a drug angle surfaced in Sushant's death case, Kangana Ranaut in one of her tweets, had called Bollywood a gutter, and requested PM Narendra Modi to clean it under the Swachh Bharat Mission. The Queen actress also alleged that 99% of the people in the film industry consume drugs. Kangana Ranaut's comments drew a sharp response from celebrities like Raveena Tandon, Hansal Mehta and others.
Jaya Bachchan Lashes Out At Ravi Kishan
Jaya Bachchan also slammed BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan's recent comments and said, "Just because there are some people, you can't tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame."
Ravi Kishan Had Claimed That A Conspiracy Is Being Hatched To Destroy The Country's Youth
Earlier, on Monday, Ravi Kishan had said, "A conspiracy is being hatched to destroy the country's youth and our neighbouring countries are adding to it. The smuggling of drugs from Pakistan and China is being carried out every year. It is being brought via Punjab and Nepal. Drug addiction is in the film industry too. Several people have been apprehended. The NCB has been doing very good work. I urge the central government to take strict action against the culprits soon. Give them a befitting punishment and bring an end to this conspiracy by neighbouring countries."
Last week, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and others in connection with a drugs case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
