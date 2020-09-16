Jaya Bachchan’s Residence’s Security Beefed Up After Her Stand In Defence Of Film Industry

Security outside the residence of Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly been beefed up by the Mumbai Police after the former was trolled for taking a stand for the Hindi film industry.

During the zero hour in the Rajya Sabha, veteran actor and MP Jaya Bachchan slammed the defaming of the Hindi film industry that is going on after allegations of substance abuse emerged recently.

"Just because of a few people, you cannot tarnish the whole industry... I was really embarrassed and ashamed that yesterday one of our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the industry, spoke against the film industry. Jis thaali mein khaate hain usi mein chhed karte hain (they are biting the hand that feeds them)," Jaya had said.

Without naming MP and actor Ravi Kishan and Kangana Ranaut, Jaya said that people who have made their name in the industry have called it a gutter. She added that the constant bad press that the film industry has been receiving in the past few months are an effort to divert the country's attention from real issues such as unemployment and the state of the economy.

Celebrities such as Anubhav Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Manoj Bajpayee and Sonam Kapoor were in full support of Jaya's remarks in the parliament as they agreed that the film industry is being misrepresented as a den of all evils.

Recently, the Producers Guild of India, while admitting to the shortcomings of the industry and acknowledging the need for constant improvement, said that deriding the industry which is not only made of stars and celebrities but also scores of professionals, is not the way to achieve the improvement.

Jaya further said in the parliament, "I hope the government tells these people who have made their earning, name and fame in this industry to stop using such language. There are people in the entertainment industry who are some of the highest taxpayers (in the country). They are still being harassed. I think the government must stand by the entertainment industry because it always comes forward to help the government in whatever good work it takes up... If there is a national calamity, they come forward, they give money and their services."

