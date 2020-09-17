Jaya Prada Backs Ravi Kishan; Says Jaya Bachchan Didn't Have The Right To Make Such Statements

Jaya Prada Comes Out In Support Of Ravi Kishan And Slams Jaya Bachchan

The senior actress told ANI, "I support Ravi Kishan's statement as a matter of protecting the youth from drugs is important to me. We need to raise our voice against the use of drugs and must save our youth. I respect Jaya ji's sentiment in this regard but this is not a topic that should be politicised. She did not have the right to make such statements."

Jaya Prada Takes A Dig At Jaya Bachchan's Thali Comment

She said, "Amar Singh ji helped the Bachchan family and he did a lot and stood through thick and thin. But when he was hospitalised, where was Jaya ji? Where was Amit ji? Jaya ji said, 'Jis thaali...'. When Amar ji was in AIIMS, why were they distant? Who brought Jaya ji in politics? It was Amar Singh."

Jaya Prada Says Jaya Bachchan Should Be Speaking About Saving The Youth

The actress further added, "Being a member of the first family of Bollywood, why is she not supporting the cause? Rhea is taking names in the investigation which will help us clean the muck, why is Jaya Ji taking this personally? She should be speaking about saving the youth so that another case like Sushant's does not take place. He has left us and the whole country wants justice for him."