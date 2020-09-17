Jaya Prada Backs Ravi Kishan; Says Jaya Bachchan Didn't Have The Right To Make Such Statements
Jaya Bachchan's recent speech in the Upper House of the Parliament about the alleged conspiracy to defame the film industry, has become a talking point since the last few days. Without mentioning names, the veteran actress had slammed Ravi Kishan for speaking against it, and said that she was ashamed that one of the members in the Lok Sabha, who is in the film industry, spoke against it,
However, Ravi Kishan received support from BJP leader and veteran actress Jaya Prada who lashed out at Jaya Bachchan for her statements.
Jaya Prada Comes Out In Support Of Ravi Kishan And Slams Jaya Bachchan
The senior actress told ANI, "I support Ravi Kishan's statement as a matter of protecting the youth from drugs is important to me. We need to raise our voice against the use of drugs and must save our youth. I respect Jaya ji's sentiment in this regard but this is not a topic that should be politicised. She did not have the right to make such statements."
Jaya Prada Takes A Dig At Jaya Bachchan's Thali Comment
She said, "Amar Singh ji helped the Bachchan family and he did a lot and stood through thick and thin. But when he was hospitalised, where was Jaya ji? Where was Amit ji? Jaya ji said, 'Jis thaali...'. When Amar ji was in AIIMS, why were they distant? Who brought Jaya ji in politics? It was Amar Singh."
Jaya Prada Says Jaya Bachchan Should Be Speaking About Saving The Youth
The actress further added, "Being a member of the first family of Bollywood, why is she not supporting the cause? Rhea is taking names in the investigation which will help us clean the muck, why is Jaya Ji taking this personally? She should be speaking about saving the youth so that another case like Sushant's does not take place. He has left us and the whole country wants justice for him."
On the other, Jaya Bachchan's speech was hailed by many personalities from the film industry including Taapsee Pannu, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Farhan Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Anubhav Sinha and others.
