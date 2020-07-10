Jersey Director Gowtam Tinnanuri On Plans To Resume Filming: Shahid Will Need Two Weeks Of Practice

Shahid's Fitness Coach Rajiv Mehra On

Shahid's fitness coach Rajiv Mehra also spoke to the website and revealed that the actor needs more practice to adjust before shooting, "Both Shahid and I, feel that we need at least seven to 10 days of practice before the shoot starts again. We have to ensure that he doesn't sustain any injury while practising or shooting. We have to help his body adapt to a certain level of activity, build strength and brush up his cricket skills. It is very delicate situation to be in because now we will be working against a tight deadline."

Shahid Shared He Misses Being On Set

Back in May, Shahid's first look from the sports-drama was shared by the actor. He will be seen playing the role of a cricketer. The film is a remake of Telugu film of the same name. Jersey will reunite Shahid Kapoor on-screen with his real-life father Pankaj Kapoor.

Jersey Is A Remake Of Telugu Film Of The Same Name

Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey revolves around a father named Arjun, who is a talented but failed cricketer. When in his late thirties, Arjun decides to pursue his desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son's wish of an Indian jersey as a gift.