Jersey Director Gowtam Tinnanuri On Plans To Resume Filming: Shahid Will Need Two Weeks Of Practice
After makers of Bell Bottom announced they will resume shooting in August, Jersey director Gowtam Tinnanuri opened up about his plans with the upcoming Shahid Kapoor-starrer. In an interview, he revealed that the actor will need two more weeks of prep before shooting can begin.
Gowtam said since there is a cap on the number of members allowed on set, they have decided to wait until the number increases. He told TOI, "Whenever the government allows us to increase the number, following the health situation in the country, we would need at least four weeks to be on floors. As for Shahid, he would need at least two weeks of cricket practice before we begin the shoot to get back into the groove. He is a good cricketer, so we have less to worry on that front."
Shahid's fitness coach Rajiv Mehra also spoke to the website and revealed that the actor needs more practice to adjust before shooting, "Both Shahid and I, feel that we need at least seven to 10 days of practice before the shoot starts again. We have to ensure that he doesn't sustain any injury while practising or shooting. We have to help his body adapt to a certain level of activity, build strength and brush up his cricket skills. It is very delicate situation to be in because now we will be working against a tight deadline."
Back in May, Shahid's first look from the sports-drama was shared by the actor. He will be seen playing the role of a cricketer. The film is a remake of Telugu film of the same name. Jersey will reunite Shahid Kapoor on-screen with his real-life father Pankaj Kapoor.
Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey revolves around a father named Arjun, who is a talented but failed cricketer. When in his late thirties, Arjun decides to pursue his desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son's wish of an Indian jersey as a gift.
