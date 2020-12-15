Jersey: Shahid Kapoor Wraps Up Filming In 47 Days, Calls It A Miracle

Shahid Kapoor and the team has wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film, Jersey in 47 days. The actor took to his social media account to thank the cast and crew for risking their lives while coming to work. He also shared a picture of himself panned over an entire cricket field.

In the caption, Shahid wrote, "It's a film wrap on #jersey .... 47 days of shoot during covid. Just unbelievable. I am so proud of the entire team. It's nothing short of a miracle. I want to thank each and every one from the unit for coming to set every day, putting themselves at risk and doing what we all love doing. Telling stories that touch hearts and make a difference. Jersey is a story that speaks of a Phoenix rising from the ashes."

"The triumph of an indomitable spirit. If there was ever a time I could connect with the underlying spirit of a film this was it. As we all fight through this pandemic. Let's always remember. This shall pass too. Here's to my best filmmaking experience yet. Here's to Jersey ... we shall overcome !!!! @gowtamnaidu @mrunalofficial2016 @geethaarts @amanthegill @srivenkateshwaracreations," read the caption. The picture showed Shahid, standing with his back to the camera, inside a stadium with floods lights shining bright.

The shoot for Jersey was halted earlier this year due to the lockdown. According to reports, the team has extensively shot for the film in Uttarakhand, and wrapped up the post lockdown schedule in Chandigarh and Mohali.

Jersey is the official Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. The original starring Nani, follows the story of a failed cricketer who decides to make one final bid to play for India, after his young son expresses a desire to own a team jersey. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the remake stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in pivotal roles.

