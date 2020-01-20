Jhund First Look Poster: Amitabh Bachchan Looks Powerful In This Nagraj Manjule Film

Nagraj Manjule, who directed the Marathi blockbuster Sairat, is all set to step into the Hindi film industry with his first Bollywood film Jhund starring Amitabh Bachchan. The makers dropped the first look poster of the movie today featuring the 'Shahenshah Of Bollywood'.

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter page to share the poster and wrote, "T 3415 - JHUND ... झुंड !! #Jhund." In the poster, the megastar is seen in a sweatshirt with a hoodie and a pair of jeans and has his back facing the camera. He is seen facing a boundary wall and it looks like there's city slum on the other side of the wall.

If reports are to be believed, the film is based on the life of Slum Soccer founder Vijay Barse and has Big B essaying the role of an elderly football coach who trains a bunch of slum kids to achieve glory in the sport.

Producer Savita Hiremath in an interview to Mumbai Mirror had earlier revealed how they chose slum kids to act in Jhund. She was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror, "There were no ego hassles or hierarchy. Mr Bachchan was like a father figure to the kids who were from real slums, never sitting in his vanity van but with them. He taught them not just the rules of the game which he knows well, but also about life itself, through stories."

The Amitabh Bachchan starrer has been shot in Faridabad, Kolkata, Chennai, and Trivandrum. Reportedly, Jhund will hit the theatrical screens on May 8 this year.

Amitabh Bachchan Planning To Quit Films? Superstar Drops A Hint By Saying 'I Must Retire'

Amitabh Bachchan Pens An Emotional Note After Attending Ritu Nanda's Funeral