Jiah Khan's Mom On Rhea Chakraborty's Arrest: She's A Small Catch In Hope Of Big Catch [Exclusive]

Actress Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday (September 8, 2020) after three days of interrogation in connection with drugs-related allegations in her actor-beau Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The Jalebi actress has been arrested under section 8 (c), 20 (b), 27 (a), 28 and 29 of NDPS Act. Rhea Chakraborty admitted to organising drugs for the Bollywood star and also using them at times, during hours of questioning by the NCB. Late actress Jiah Khan's mother Rabia Khan has reacted to the news of Rhea Chakraborty's arrest, in a quote to FilmiBeat.

While speaking exclusively to FilmiBeat [watch video], Rabia Khan said, "Rhea is a small catch in hope of big catch in the net. But the dark, gruesome, evil geniuses who run this drug cartel in Bollywood mafia have figured out how to use the vulnerability of these surplus starlets- arrest them in the war on drugs, and the war on crime and put them into prison. They are the main culprits who killed Jiah Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian."

It was earlier reported that Rhea Chakraborty has named a few Bollywood A-listers having links to drugs during the NCB probe. Sharing her views on the same, Rabia had told Republic TV that when her daughter Jiah Khan passed away, a police official informed her that the father of the accused had been earlier caught red-handed in drug peddling and trafficking. However, she questioned regarding what did the police do even after knowing it. She also stated that when the case went to the CBI, an official informed her about the same. She said that she was reportedly informed by the official that he is with the Maharashtra Government, a context which she never understood.

Last week, the NCB arrested Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant's former manager Samuel Miranda, in connection with the drug case linked to Sushant's death.

Following Showik's arrest, Rhea's father Indrajit Chakraborty had issued a statement that read, "Congratulations India, you have arrested my son, I'm sure next on the line is my daughter and I don't know who is next thereafter. You have effectively demolished a middle-class family. But of course, for the sake of justice, everything is justified. Jai Hind."

For the unversed, the NCB joined the probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case after the Enforcement directorate found evidences of drugs being supplied to the late actor and Rhea Chakraborty, while investigating the money laundering angle in Sushant's death case. The actor passed away on June 14, 2020.

