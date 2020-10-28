Jim Sarbh Says He Is Dying To Do Comedy; 'I Am Still Waiting For Good Opportunities'

Jim Sarbh Is Dying To Do Some Comedy

Jim told Bollywoodlife, "I am dying to do some comedy. When I would do theatre, I would mostly do dramatic roles or comedy roles. So, I am still waiting for good opportunities and to be able to do that. But so far, yeah, there have been more dramatic and serious roles. What can I do? I think in Taish, until the event happens, you will get to see a very light side of me."

Jim Sarbh Says He Has Enjoyed His Journey In Bollywood

In the same interview, the actor also opened up about his Bollywood journey and said, "My experience in Bollywood has been lovely. I only joined in 2016 and since then I have got to do various projects and characters. I have enjoyed my journey."

Jim Sarbh Says He Doesn't Like The Idea Of Promotions And PR

He further added, "I feel like all you can really do as an outsider, to be head down with your work and work speaks for itself. I don't really like this idea of public persona, promotions and PR, all these stuffs I just don't understand that. Even today that I am doing interviews, they have told me these exact words, 'How will your career advance if you don't talk about personal life and tell funny anecdotes about stars in interviews?' And I was like, that's not where I would like to fit in myself into. So for me, its fine. I keep getting more bigger, better and diverse roles. And I hope it keep getting them. I hope to act in web series, and theatres, films and international films, I hope I just keep digging my teeth into like really fascinating people."