Jim Sarbh: Padmaavat And Sanju Launched Me Into A Bigger And More Commercial Space

When Jim Sarbh made his Bollywood debut with Neerja, many critics had applauded his brilliant work in the film. Even though Jim got a negative role for his debut, he passed with flying colours. In his recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, when Jim was asked which of his films is closest to his heart, he said that he will always be grateful to Neerja, and also mentioned films like Padmaavat and Sanju for launching him into more commercial space.

While speaking to Times Now Digital, Jim said, "All of them in different ways. Neerja put me on the map so I cannot ever stop being grateful for that film. Sanju and Padmaavat launched me into a bigger and more commercial space. And everything else has helped me change."

Jim, who has already made a foray into web series and achieved fame for his character Adil Khanna in Made In Heaven, is currently gearing up for his upcoming film, Taish. The film also casts Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh in key roles.

Spilling the beans about the film, Jim said, "The film seems like an action-thriller but is more about a film where men are being too emotional. My character speaks with his mind and his heart when things become really serious. What drew me to the character particularly is that he is a really strong guy and his strength lies in his action. His beliefs and morals."

He further added, "And the same guy who is also a best friend. Like a film that explores the story of a male best friend, who can literally do anything. We are like partners. Life may come and go, but a friend is someone who is always going to be there. A best friend is someone who is going to be there even if the partners come and go."

While praising his co-star Harshvardhan, Sarbh said that he's a nice guy, and he really enjoyed working with his other co-stars as well.

