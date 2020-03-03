Jio TV And Jio News Join Hands With 4h Expandables Awards 2020

Jio TV and Jio News join hands with 4th Expandables Awards 2020 as live streaming partner and digital news partner

And the big news is here! Jio TV, Jio Cinema and Jio News have officially come on board as live streaming partners for the fourth annual edition of the prestigious Expandables Awards 2020 which are going to be held on March 21st, 2020 at Cinepolis, Andheri West, Mumbai from 7:30 pm onwards.

The 4th year promises much grandeur and fanfare with the participation of around 200 media persons from across India. Celebrities from Bollywood, TV and fashion are expected in huge numbers. Here's the list of sponsors for this edition.

Associate Partner- Helo App

Outdoor Partner- Bright Outdoor Media

Hospitality Partner- Cinepolis

Logistic Partner- Orange Media

PR Partner- Expansion PR/Digital

PR Associate- Treeshul

Digital Partners- Cineblitz, Manav Manglani, Next, Bollywood Now Bollywoodhelpline.com, DHS, Bollywood Flash, Awesome TV, Youngistan News, Filmibeat, Dwapar Promoters, Pradesh Jagran,

Print Partner- Absolute India

Northeast Media Partner: The News Mill

Trophy Partner: Bollywoodcouch.com

Digital Design Partner: Shiprartz

Event Associate: VS Skie Lyte Events

Security Partner- Tiger Securities

Along with Jio TV, Jio News and Jio Cinema, Filmeraa App has also associated with the award as streaming partner.

Expandables Awards, founded in 2017 is the only award that is solely dedicated to the personalities from media fraternity. The last three seasons had seen an immense support from popular actors from TV and film fraternity, who attended the awards such as Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Duggal, Mishtii, Ankita Lokhande, Pooja Chopra, Pia Bajpiee, Deepika Singh, Upen Patel, Archana Kocchar, Elena Fernandes, Aditi Gautam, Anuritta Jha among many more and after the success of last three consecutive years, the fourth season is all set for bigger and better show.

Besides this, known film personalities like Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Malaika Arora, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi among many others also extended their support and congratulated the awards, juries, nominees, and organisers by recording a personal video.