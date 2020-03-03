    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Jio TV And Jio News Join Hands With 4h Expandables Awards 2020

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Jio TV and Jio News join hands with 4th Expandables Awards 2020 as live streaming partner and digital news partner

      And the big news is here! Jio TV, Jio Cinema and Jio News have officially come on board as live streaming partners for the fourth annual edition of the prestigious Expandables Awards 2020 which are going to be held on March 21st, 2020 at Cinepolis, Andheri West, Mumbai from 7:30 pm onwards.

      Jio TV Join Hands With 4h Expandables Awards 2020

      The 4th year promises much grandeur and fanfare with the participation of around 200 media persons from across India. Celebrities from Bollywood, TV and fashion are expected in huge numbers. Here's the list of sponsors for this edition.

      Associate Partner- Helo App

      Outdoor Partner- Bright Outdoor Media

      Hospitality Partner- Cinepolis

      Logistic Partner- Orange Media

      PR Partner- Expansion PR/Digital

      PR Associate- Treeshul

      Digital Partners- Cineblitz, Manav Manglani, Next, Bollywood Now Bollywoodhelpline.com, DHS, Bollywood Flash, Awesome TV, Youngistan News, Filmibeat, Dwapar Promoters, Pradesh Jagran,

      Print Partner- Absolute India

      Northeast Media Partner: The News Mill

      Trophy Partner: Bollywoodcouch.com

      Digital Design Partner: Shiprartz

      Event Associate: VS Skie Lyte Events

      Security Partner- Tiger Securities

      Along with Jio TV, Jio News and Jio Cinema, Filmeraa App has also associated with the award as streaming partner.

      Expandables Awards, founded in 2017 is the only award that is solely dedicated to the personalities from media fraternity. The last three seasons had seen an immense support from popular actors from TV and film fraternity, who attended the awards such as Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Duggal, Mishtii, Ankita Lokhande, Pooja Chopra, Pia Bajpiee, Deepika Singh, Upen Patel, Archana Kocchar, Elena Fernandes, Aditi Gautam, Anuritta Jha among many more and after the success of last three consecutive years, the fourth season is all set for bigger and better show.

      Besides this, known film personalities like Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Malaika Arora, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi among many others also extended their support and congratulated the awards, juries, nominees, and organisers by recording a personal video.

      Read more about: awards
      Story first published: Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 17:19 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 3, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X