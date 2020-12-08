Jisshu Sengupta Feels Bhumi Pednekar's Durgamati Is Better Than Anushka Shetty's Bhaagamathie

As Bhumi Pednekar gears up for the release of her upcoming film, Durgamati, her co-star Jisshu Sengupta claims that Durgamati, which is a remake of 2018 Telugu film Bhaagamathie, is better than the original.

While speaking to an entertainment portal, Jisshu Sengupta said, "There will be comparisons. Before the film releases, there are a lot of comments and a lot comparison which happen usually be it a remake or a normal film. Because I don't know how people get to know the film. After watching the trailer, they get to know everything about the film. So, that's the power of social media I guess."

"But then again, you need to watch the film, after watching it they'll understand. I can't say it completely but whatever I have understood, the film is... yes, it is a remake but there are little changes here and there that makes the film much better than Bhaagamathie," added Sengupta.

The actor is also overwhelmed with the positive response that the trailer has received so far.

Apart from Bhumi and Jisshu, the film also casts Arshad Warsi and Mahie Gill in pivotal roles. Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Akshay Kumar, the film is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on December 11, 2020.

