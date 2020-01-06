JNU Attack: Angry Fans SLAM Amitabh Bachchan; Call Him A ‘Man Without A Spine’

Last night (January 5, 2020), violence broke out at the JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) after masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police. While many B-town celebs including Swara Bhasker, Shabana Azmi, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Taapsee Pannu and Hansal Mehta condemned the violence at the JNU and urged Delhi Police to intervene, megastar Amitabh Bachchan just posted an emoticon of 'folding hands' on his Twitter page.

Many fans related his tweet to the violence that happened last night at the JNU and slammed the megastar for staying mum. Many netizens also called the Don actor a 'spineless' man for not taking any stand over the ongoing political climate of the country.

Not That Jaspal Bhatti.... @Bit_2_close: "On second thought, a tweet without words is like a man without a spine."

Rofl Republic 🍋🌶 @i_theindian: "Every Indian should crowd fund to raise money for a spine implant for @SrBachchan."

𝕽𝖎𝖆𝖟 𝕬𝖍𝖒𝖊𝖉 @karmariaz: "Bolo angry old man, muh kholo, kab tak khamosh rahoge, Zameer movie mein kaam kiye magar zameer kahan hai?"

हम कागज़ नही दिखाएंगे 🇮🇳 @manishahire: "No, that's his code language....he speaks in codes....we can't decode it. Only his Ambani and Adani friends can decode it. #JNUViolence."

Hameed Pasha حمیدپاشا @whitecrescent: "Once my favourite actor...few of my fond memories of childhood are associated with your movies. Didn't expect my reel life idol would fall from grace one fine day. Shame on you O spineless soul!"

Héåťh Łëðğéř @afroz_raunak_17: "माफ़ कीजिये गा इससे बड़ा बुजदिली इंसान नहीं देखा था.. @SrBachchan."

