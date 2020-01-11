    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Deepika Padukone Finds Support In Raghuram Rajan: She Inspires Us To Take Stock Of What Is At Stake

      By
      |

      Deepika Padukone has received support and praise from former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan, for her silent protest in Jawaharlal Nehru University. Deepika had visited the JNU campus, after a mob of masked men and women had attacked university students and teachers on Sunday evening.

      Without naming Deepika, Raghuram wrote in a blog that the actress had showed that for some people, truth, freedom and justice are not just lofty words but ideals worth sacrificing for.

      JNU Violence: Deepika Finds Support In Raghuram Rajan

      In a blog titled 'A Resolution for the New Decade', Rajan wrote, "When a Bollywood actress registers her silent protest by meeting with the victims of the attack on JNU, even though she puts attendance at her latest movie at risk, she inspires us all to take stock of what is truly at stake."

      He further wrote, "When elite universities become literal battlegrounds, accusations that the government is attempting to suppress dissent - even if by apathy rather than design - gain substantial credibility," adding that the citizenry bear equal responsibility because they put the leaders in office. "Democracy is a burden to keepers of our Republic, not merely on election day but on every day," he wrote.

      Deepika has received both support as well as criticism for the strong stance that she took against the violence which shook the university. Many people noted that she did not make any indication as to her political allegiances, but simply stood in solidarity with those who were attacked.

      ALSO READ: 'Deepika Padukone Was Patriotic Before, Now She Is A Traitor': Kanhaiya Kumar On DP's JNU Visit

      ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan Supports Deepika Padukone & Reacts To 'Boycott Chhapaak': These Are Tactics To Scare

      Read more about: deepika padukone jnu
      Story first published: Saturday, January 11, 2020, 1:12 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 11, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue