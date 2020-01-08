JNU Students’ Union President Aishe Ghosh UNHAPPY With Deepika Padukone’s Visit

Last night (January 7, 2020), Deepika Padukone visited Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and stood in solidarity with the students including the JNU students' union president Aishe Ghosh and former student leader Kanhaiya Kumar. However, Deepika denied to speak anything at the gathering, which apparently didn't go well with Aishe.

Reacting to Deepika's visit at the JNU, Aishe said, "When you are in a position, you should speak up. There are many people in Bollywood who do not put forth their views when they are not be aired. They are considered role models. I appeal to them: Make inspiring films after something has happened but when you are in that position, also talk about the story that is currently happening."

On a related note, while promoting her upcoming film, Chhapaak, Deepika spoke to Aaj Tak and reacted to the country's current situation.

She said, "I am very angry at what is happening but it is worse that no action is being taken. What I wanted to say I said it two years ago when Padmaavat was released. What I am seeing today, it pains me. I hope it doesn't become the new normal. That anyone can say anything and they can get away with it. I fear and I'm sad. This is not the foundation of our country."

On Sunday evening, a masked mob attacked the students and the teachers of JNU inside the campus, which led to protests across country. Many celebs including Swara Bhaskar, Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Shabana Azmi and Richa Chadha have lent their support to the students.