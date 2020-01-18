John Abraham Feels Celebrities Should Speak Responsibly; ‘Don’t Go About Belting Crap,’ He Says

'Do celebrities have a social responsibility to conduct themselves in thoughtful ways in the public eye?' is a question that weighs heavily on Bollywood. For John Abraham, it is very important to be socially responsible in the entertainment industry. He thinks that we have a very impressionable, young population with 60 to 65 percent of the population being below the age of 40. So, celebrities are not just models, they are role models.

In an interview, he said that celebs should say the right things even if it takes effort, or else they should shut up if they don't know what to say. "Don't go about belting crap out there," he said.

John Abraham also spoke about pushing for women to be as dominant as men in the industry. He said that he has been developing female-oriented scripts but is finding it difficult to sell them.

When John was asked if women's portrayal on screen has changed over the years, he said, "To be honest, Satyameva Jayate had an item song. Sometimes you have to do things according to what the film demands. We are developing female-oriented scripts in-house and we are finding it very difficult to sell them. I am someone, who will be pushing for women to be as dominant as the men in this industry."

He continued, "I want to make films which are socially relevant and powerful for women, but we are still to come to a time when studios will not come and say, 'The numbers on this film are going to be this much if it's going to be woman.'"

On the work front, John was last seen in Anees Bazmee's ensemble comedy film, Pagalpanti. He has three movies lined up for release in 2020: Mumbai Saga, Attack and Satyameva Jayate 2.

