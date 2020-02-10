    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      John Abraham To Play A Triple Role In Attack? This Is What The Actor Has To Say

      By
      |

      John Abraham has an action-packed 2020 lined up for us including films like Mumbai Saga, Attack and Satyameva Jayate 2. Speaking about Attack, the action-thriller inspired by real-life incidents, revolves around a hostage crisis that brought a nation to its knees.

      baaghi3

      Recently, there were reports about the Parmanu actor playing a triple role in this film. Reacting to this buzz, John said in a Mumbai Mirror interview that director Milap Zaveri is in the process of developing a few characters in the film and he might like John to play other characters. Hence, there is a possibility that John Abraham plays a triple role in Attack.

      The tabloid quoted him as saying, "I hope that's true, but Milap (Zaveri, writer-director) is still in the process of developing certain characters and he might like me to play other roles, too. But that's still up for a discussion. So, I can't say if there's going to one, two or three in the film."

      Attack has John Abraham reuniting with his Race 2 and Dishoom co-star Jacqueline Fernandez on the big screen. Talking about the film, the actor said in a statement, "Attack is a taut, interesting thriller with a strong storyline and a genre that I love!"

      In his interview with Mumbai Mirror when asked about his USP as an actor, the Batla House star said, "Every action hero has a different positioning and I revel in the raw and real. People like to see me as this larger-than-life guy who bang heads against the wall, lifts and smashes bikes and cars and takes down a lot of people at one time. And I enjoy playing to the gallery sometimes."

      Coming back to his film Attack, the action-thriller is slated for an Independence Day 2020 release.

      John Abraham To Star In The Hindi Remake Of Ajith's Vedalam

      John Abraham Feels Celebrities Should Speak Responsibly; 'Don't Go About Belting Crap,' He Says

      Read more about: john abraham attack bollywood
      Story first published: Monday, February 10, 2020, 12:42 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 10, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X