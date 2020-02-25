John Abraham To Co-Produce Biopic On Social Entrepreneur Revathi Roy

A biopic on acclaimed social entrepreneur, Revathi Roy, is in the making. The film will be co-produced by John Abraham, Robbie Grewal and Anil Bohra. Revathi started Asia's first all women taxi service 'Hey Deedee', and the first all women last mile delivery service.

Making the announcement, John said in a statement, "I'm very happy that we are producing this very upbeat story that combines the best of entrepreneurial twists with an extremely dramatic personal life. Revathi's journey is that of a vivacious, funny, full of life, spirited woman who despite all odds has risen like a phoenix and has been continuously working towards empowering underprivileged women." The biopic will be directed by Robbie Grewal, and is currently in the pre-production stage.

Revathi's life has been nothing short of inspirational. Having decided early in her life that her staff would consist of women who were below poverty line, she eventually made it to the Fortune India's Most Powerful Women of 2019 list.

"Revathi's life is full of crests and troughs and dramatic twists and turns. We usually see stories about how people rise from rags to riches; Revathi went from riches to rags to a revolution! It is an honour to be able to tell the story of such an heroic and courageous woman," says director Robbie.

Revathi is happy that John, Robbie and Anil have come together to tell a story which she says, is not just her own, but of every woman who was given a chance.

