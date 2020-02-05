John Abraham To Star In The Hindi Remake Of Ajith’s Vedalam

Actor John Abraham is all set to star in the remake of Thala Ajith and Shruti Hassan starrer Vedalam. According to the last media, the official remake will be helmed by Varun Dhawan’s brother Rohit Dhawan and produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-series.

A source close to the development told Mumbai Mirror, “The team will go on recce in a couple of months. The idea is to shoot in real locations to capture the local flavour. A small portion will be canned outside the city as well.”

For the uninitiated, the 2015 hit film had two female leads and on being quizzed about it, the source went on to add, “The two actresses are integral to the narrative and the makers are looking to cast strong performers for both parts.” The Vedalam remake will also see leading man John Abraham sport three different looks for the multi-layered character. The movie is said to be mounted a huge scale with a terrific climax sequence in the offing.

In the meantime, John is currently busy working on Satyamev Jayate 2, Ek Villian 2 and Attack respectively. He will next be seen on-screen playing a gangster in Sanjay Gupta’s multi starrer Mumbai Saga. Set in the 80s, the period gangster drama is based on true events. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Kajal Aggarwal among others.

