Johnny Lever Recalls How SRK Had Helped Him When He Had To Film A Comedy Scene While His Father Was Being Operated
Veteran comedian Johnny Lever has worked with many big stars in his career. But, his camaraderie with superstar Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen has always been special. The duo have worked together in numerous films including Baazigar, Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Yes Boss, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham among others.
Recently, while speaking with Bollywood Hungama, Johnny Lever got emotional when he recalled how the 'Baadshah of Bollywood' had come to his aid when he was going through a difficult phase in his personal life.
Johnny Lever Had To Shoot For A Comedy Sequence While His Father Was Undergoing Surgery
The actor told the entertainment portal, "There were times when I was going through some personal issues and had to film a comedy scene. One such time was when my father had to be operated on, I was a bit preoccupied with it, but I still had to shoot a comic sequence."
Shah Rukh Khan Proves Again Why He Is King Of Hearts!
Johnny Lever continued, "Now I don't let my personal issues interfere with work, so at that time I had not told anyone about this issue. I don't know how, but Shah Rukh Khan came into the room I was in and said he heard about my father and was inquiring about him. Here I was getting ready for a comedy scene, so I tried underplaying the issue. But he continued saying that if I needed anything I could tell him. This was during the film Baadshah."
On The Other Hand, Shah Rukh Khan Has Always Mentioned That Johnny Lever Is One Of His Favourite Co-Stars
"He is a wonderful human being, very few people know how serious he is in real life, he has a very interesting serious side and you will never know if you just see him from outside. I know one thing, whenever anyone is in trouble, Johnny bhai is always there to help! He will be the first person to reach out to help others," King Khan had earlier said in one of his interviews.
Shah Rukh Khan and Johnny Lever had last shared screen space in Rohit Shetty's 2015 film Dilwale. The veteran comedian is now awaiting the release of his upcoming film Coolie No.1 which is slated to premiere on Christmas 2020 on Amazon Prime.
