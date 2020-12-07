Johnny Lever Recalls How SRK Had Helped Him When He Had To Film A Comedy Scene While His Father Was Being Operated

Johnny Lever Had To Shoot For A Comedy Sequence While His Father Was Undergoing Surgery

The actor told the entertainment portal, "There were times when I was going through some personal issues and had to film a comedy scene. One such time was when my father had to be operated on, I was a bit preoccupied with it, but I still had to shoot a comic sequence."

Shah Rukh Khan Proves Again Why He Is King Of Hearts!

Johnny Lever continued, "Now I don't let my personal issues interfere with work, so at that time I had not told anyone about this issue. I don't know how, but Shah Rukh Khan came into the room I was in and said he heard about my father and was inquiring about him. Here I was getting ready for a comedy scene, so I tried underplaying the issue. But he continued saying that if I needed anything I could tell him. This was during the film Baadshah."

On The Other Hand, Shah Rukh Khan Has Always Mentioned That Johnny Lever Is One Of His Favourite Co-Stars

"He is a wonderful human being, very few people know how serious he is in real life, he has a very interesting serious side and you will never know if you just see him from outside. I know one thing, whenever anyone is in trouble, Johnny bhai is always there to help! He will be the first person to reach out to help others," King Khan had earlier said in one of his interviews.